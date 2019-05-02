Plans underway to set up joint bank between Iran, Iraq, Syria

Speaking in a press conference on the sidelines of 24th Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining & Petrochemical Exhibition dubbed ‘Iran Oil Show 2019’, he reiterated, “planning is underway for setting up a joint bank between Iran, Iraq, and Syria for restoration of banking and financial relationship in central banks of the three countries.”

In the current situation that the country is facing severe sanctions by the United States, the private sector has promised to cooperate and collaborate with Khatam al-Anbiya construction headquarters in order to fill the vacant place of foreign companies in the Iranian oil industry, he added.

Turning to the Persian Gulf Refinery project, he said, “despite many ups and downs facing ahead, this giant project was put into operation by domestic engineers.”

He put the annual requirement of the country to the products of downstream petrochemical industries at 20 million tons.

He pointed out that US sanctions will have no impact on the activities of the headquarters.

Mohammad pointed to Iraqi and Syrian markets with high potentials and called on industrialists and economic activists of the country to adopt a logical approach and get the lion’s share of products in lucrative markets of Iraq and Syria.

MA/IRN83300608