Brazil attaches importance to boosting ties with Iran

Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with Rodrigo de Azeredo Santos, the Brazilian Ambassador to Tehran.

In this meeting, Amir-Abdollahian hailed the historical and friendly relations between Iran and Brazil, stressing that these historical and long-term relations can be strengthened at different levels.

Referring to the forming of the Iran-Brazil Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Iranian parliament, he considered the role of parliamentary friendship groups in facilitating relations between the two countries as a key element.

Amir-Abdollahian went on to say, “ The Iranian Parliament in the framework of the Iran-Brazil Parliamentary Friendship Group and some specialized committees, welcomes cooperation, exchange of delegations and negotiation with the Brazilian counterparts.”

Rodrigo de Azeredo Santos, for his part, referred to the commonalities between Brazil and the Islamic Republic of Iran in various fields, adding that in order to promote relations between the two countries, there are good potentials in various fields, especially in the field of parliamentary relations.

Considering the relations with Iran as an important issue for Brazil, the Brazilian envoy also expressed his country’s readiness to expand relations and cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Elsewhere in their remarks, the two officials discussed and exchanged views on the issue of Palestine and Amir-Abdollahian stressed the importance of paying special attention to the rights of the Palestinian people.

