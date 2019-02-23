Iran ready to export medicine, medical equipment to Venezuela

The chairman of Food and Drug Administration of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FDA) Mehdi Pirsalehi made the remarks in a meeting with a visiting Venezuelan delegation headed by Venezuela's deputy foreign minister, along with the Latino country's ambassador to Iran in Tehran on Saturday.

The meeting, during which the two sides discussed increasing cooperation between the Iranian FDA and Venezuela, was held within the framework of an existing memorandum of understanding which had been signed between the two countries early last year to export Iranian medicine to the Latino country.

In the meeting, Mehdi Pirsali expressed Iran’s readiness to export medicine, medical equipment, and transfer knowledge and technology to Venezuela within the framework of the previously signed memorandum of understanding.

KI/4550327