US sanctions driven illegal exports of Iranian-made drugs overseas

He pointed to the smuggling Iranian drugs and medicines to neighboring countries and reiterated, “US sanctions has contributed to the illegal and unlawful exports of domestic drugs to other countries.”

Turning to the aftereffects of sanctions on exports of drugs and medicines, he stated, "domestic pharmaceutical companies have high potentials and capabilities for exporting their products, so that Iranian drugs are highly demanded by neighboring states and other countries.”

Unfortunately, sanctions imposed by US on Iran has created serious problems ahead of domestic pharmaceutical companies, Shanahsaz stated.

With regard to the reports released on purchasing drugs and medicines from pharmacies of the country by drug traffickers with the aim of selling to other countries, he highlighted, “we monitor and supervise drug distribution network in the country precisely but the point is this that high demands for providing Iranian drugs overseas and dire financial need of pharmacies have contributed to the illegal and unlawful exports of medicines.”

He called on responsible officials to adopt logical measures in this respect.

