  1. Politics
5 May 2019 - 15:01

Iran can count on Brazil in face of sanctions: envoy

Iran can count on Brazil in face of sanctions: envoy

TEHRAN, May 05 (MNA) – Brazilian Ambassador to Iran Rodrigo de Azeredo Santos expressed regret over the US’ hostile policies against Iran saying that the Islamic Republic can count on his country in face of the sanctions.

The official pointed to the ongoing interactions between the Brazilian and Iranian banks, saying his country is ready to expand the economic cooperation with the Islamic Republic.

“There is no hurdle in transferring money to Iran via Brazilian banks," he said, adding that in case of any problem, the two sides can think of other ways, like exchanging goods, to preserve their trades.

According to the reports, the volume of trades between Iran and Brazil stood at $2.5 billion in 2018. Moreover, some $2 billion worth of goods from other countries are exported to Iran via Brazil every year.

MNA/IRN83303282

News Code 144881

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 15 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News