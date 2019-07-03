Iran bans import of 60 types of medicine: IFDA spox

Islamic Republic of Iran enjoys high capacity and capability in pharmaceutical industry, he added.

He pointed to the list of banned imports, saying “certainly, the number on the list will increase since the country is high capable to produce these types of medicine in the country.”

Iran's medicine production meets domestic demands, he highlighted.

He said the ban on the imports of these products will save foreign currency, adding “the money will be spent on producing drugs and medicines in the country through giving loans to pharmaceutical companies.”

These 60 items of medicine are related to cardiovascular, hormone, ocular and skin treatment and also antibiotics, he added.

MA/4656227