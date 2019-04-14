Exports of medical equipment at $30mn annually

He made the remarks on the eve of organizing 2nd International Medical, Laboratory Equipment, Pharmaceutical Products entitled “Iran Health 2019”, which is going to be held at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on June 9-12, 2019 with the aim of supporting companies producing and exporting medical equipment, and added, “this exhibition is considered as one of the largest and most prestigious events in the field of medical supplies and equipment.”

In this edition of exhibition, latest achievements and updates of producers and knowledge-based companies will be showcased to consumers, companies, universities of medical sciences and healthcare and treatment centers, he added.

Organizing “Iran Health 2019 Exhibition” is of paramount importance especially in the current year named after by the Leader as “Boosting Production”, he reiterated.

Displaying and presenting laboratory, pharmaceutical and medical equipment is of the main topics of this exhibition, he said, adding, “other subjects such as health tourism, knowledge-based companies, health applications and health-based media have been considered on the sidelines of this exhibition.”

