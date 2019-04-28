Iran, Croatia handball federations sign MoU

Alireza Pakdel, President of Iran’s Handball Federation, noted that Croatia is a world power in handball, hoping that the MoU would help to improve Iran’s status in the sport.

Croatian Handball Federation President Tomislav Grahovac said that they have special plans for Iran’s handball and that they are ready to help the Iranian federation.

Croatian Olympic Committee (COO) President Zlatko Mateša praised the quality of Iran’s handball and said that the document will open the doors of cooperation between the countries’ handball teams.

Heading a sports delegation, Mateša arrived in Tehran on Saturday to meet Iranian officials and signs some documents. He has already met with Iran Olympic Committee President Reza Salehi Amiri and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Masoud Soltanifar.

MAH/IRN83294482