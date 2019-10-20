Iran’s handball loses to Bahrain at Olympics qualifiers

The Iranian handball team lost the tight match to Bahraini team 26-29 in its second match of the Asian Men's Handball Qualifiers held in Doha to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Iran is seeded in Group B alongside South Korea, Bahrain and Kuwait.

The Iranian players had defeated powerful South Korea in their first match.

The Iranian squad will take on Kuwait for their last match at the group stage of the competitions on Tuesday in Doha.

Asian Men's Handball Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers will run until October 26 with eight teams competing for one Olympic qualifying card.

KI/4751634