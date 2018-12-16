Šuker says ready to organize friendly matches with Team Melli

In a meeting with Iran’s President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) Reza Salehi Amiri on Saturday in Zagreb, the Croatian football legend Šuker has said that he is eager to make a trip to Iran and also prepare the grounds for friendly encounters of U-23 and senior football teams of the two countries.

The meeting was attended by President of the Croatian Olympic Committee Zlatko Mateša, Iranian Ambassador to the Republic of Croatia Mohammad Reza Sadegh and Head of the Croatian Olympic Committee for International Cooperation Ljiljana Ujlaki Šubić.

Team Melli and Vatreni have held two friendly matches during the last 20 years. The first one was in June 1998 when the Croatian side gained a 2-0 victory; Šuker scored the second goal of this match. The second friendly in May 2006 finished with a 2-2 draw.

Heading a high-ranking sports delegation, Salehi Amiri is visiting Zagreb at the official invitation of his Croatian counterpart Zlatko Mateša. The officials are discussing ways to enhance the bilateral sports cooperation in different branches, including football, wrestling, and taekwondo, among others.

