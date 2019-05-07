Iran, Cuba, symbol of resistance against US unjust sanctions

He made the remarks on Tue. in his meeting with the Cuban Ambassador to Iran Alexis Bandrich Vega in Tehran and said, “the two countries of Iran and Cuba have established fair and amicable relationship in the best possible level.”

He reiterated that Cuban and Iranian people are record holders of resistance against US unjust sanctions.

Sports relationship between these two countries have always been at the best possible level, he said, adding, “I ordered all sports federations to invite Cuban champions and athletes to the Islamic Republic of Iran especially competitions held during Ten-Day Dawn ceremonies, marking the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution.”

He thanked Cuban coaches in Iranian sports field and pointed to organizing 17 joint commissions between the two countries and added, “this level of ties indicates the depth of strategic and friendly relationship between Islamic Republic of Iran and Cuba.”

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is ready to expand bilateral cooperation between Iran and Cuba, Soltanifar emphasized.

For his part, Cuban Ambassador to Iran Alexis Bandrich Vega said, “US sanctions have made the two countries stronger and more determined, so that Cuba is ready to enhance its relations with Iran particularly in sports field.”

He invited Iranian Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Masoud Soltanifar to take part in Cuban Local Sports Festival in Havana.

