Iran ranked 3rd at Asian Beach Handball Championship

The 7th AHF Men’s and Women’s Asian Beach Handball Championship was held on 15-24 June 2019 at the Tianmu Resort Village in Zhang Jiachan Town, Weihai City, Shandong Province, China and Iranian National Beach Handball Team has ranked the 3rd at this competition by defeating Vietnam and has been accepted to attend World Championships in Italy.

The men’s competition was split into two preliminary groups of six teams. Group A consists of Chinese Taipei, Vietnam, Afghanistan, the Philippines, Indonesia and Qatar, while Iran is in Group B along with Oman, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Pakistan and Thailand. The event also served as qualifier for the 2020 Men's Beach Handball World Championships in Italy.

ZZ/4649853