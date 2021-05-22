  1. Sports
May 22, 2021, 6:45 PM

Iranian, Afghan Handball Federations agree to hold tournament

Iranian, Afghan Handball Federations agree to hold tournament

TEHRAN, May 22 (MNA) – The presidents of the Handball Federation of Iran and Afghanistan agreed to hold a multilateral international tournament in one of the cities of Afghanistan in order to increase bilateral interactions.

Today, Hedayatullah Mohmand, President of the Afghan Handball Federation met and held talks with the President of the Iranian Federation, Alireza Pakdel.

In this meeting, the Afghan side appreciated the Iran Handball Federation for its cooperation and support for the selected team of immigrant Afghan girls, expressing hope this relationship will continue.

"Iran and Afghanistan have always been two friendly and brotherly countries and we spare no help and support for Afghan people," Alireza Pakdel said in his turn.

In order to increase the interaction between the two federations, it was decided in this meeting that Afghanistan hold an international multilateral tournament in one of the cities of this country.

Also, the Iranian national youth beach handball team will be invited to participate in this tournament.

RHM/IRN84338960

News Code 173778
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/173778/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News