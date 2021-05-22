Iranian, Afghan Handball Federations agree to hold tournament

Today, Hedayatullah Mohmand, President of the Afghan Handball Federation met and held talks with the President of the Iranian Federation, Alireza Pakdel.

In this meeting, the Afghan side appreciated the Iran Handball Federation for its cooperation and support for the selected team of immigrant Afghan girls, expressing hope this relationship will continue.

"Iran and Afghanistan have always been two friendly and brotherly countries and we spare no help and support for Afghan people," Alireza Pakdel said in his turn.

In order to increase the interaction between the two federations, it was decided in this meeting that Afghanistan hold an international multilateral tournament in one of the cities of this country.

Also, the Iranian national youth beach handball team will be invited to participate in this tournament.

