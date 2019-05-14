Iran, Azerbaijan sports officials discuss bilateral cooperation

In a Monday meeting in Tehran, the two sides called for tapping into potentials of bilateral sports cooperation.

The Iranian official highlighted that Iran and Azerbaijan can serve as hubs to organize camps for national teams, adding that Iran has advanced standard sports and is ready to hold joint camps.

For his part, Rahimov said there is no limitation for developing sports cooperation between Tehran and Baku, IRNA reported.

Rahimov said that national teams of Azerbaijan are ready to hold friendly matches with Iranian teams in different sports.

