24 April 2019 - 15:14

Export of goods through customs of Iran's Qeshm island up by 139%

TEHRAN, Apr. 24 (MNA) – More than 7,160 tons of products worth $3.31 million were exported through the customs of Iran's Qeshm island, one of the islands of Iran’s southern Hormozgan province last Iranian year (started on March 21, 2018), Director General of the Qeshm Customs Office of Hormozgan province Hossein Saidi said.

Dried fish, cigarettes and industrial salt are among the main exported products, Saidi added, Trend reported referring to IRNA.

The export of goods has increased by over 139 percent in the last Iranian year compared to the year before, he said.

Saidi added that the products are mainly exported to the United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Georgia.

He said that 44,500 tons of products worth $103 million were imported through the customs of Qeshm island.

The value of imported rice, cosmetic goods, household goods, tobacco, tea, fabrics decreased by 13 percent while the weight increased by 8 percent, Saidi said.

Last Iranian year 733 tons of products worth $5.34 million were transited through the customs of Qeshm island, he said.

Saidi added that clothing, air conditioners, footwear, household goods were transited to Kish and Chabahar Free Trade Zones, Shahid Rajaee Special Economic Zone, the South African Republic, Mongolia, Turkey, Taiwan and Vietnam.

