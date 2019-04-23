  1. Economy
23 April 2019 - 15:42

Iran’s exports volume shrinks by 5% in 2018

TEHRAN, Apr. 23 (MNA) – According to the latest statistics of Iran’s foreign trade, total exports volume of the country registered a five percent decline in 2018.

According to the report, Iran’s exports of gas condensates decreased up by 30 percent in the same period as compared to a year earlier.

About $14.150 billion worth of petrochemicals was exported in 2018, accounting for 31.93 percent of Iran's total exports value.

Also, $7.063 billion and $4.935 billion worth of gas condensates were exported in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

In general, Iran's total exports volume hit $44.310 billion in 2018, the rate of which stood at $46.982 billion in 2017.

Therefore, total exports volume of the country recorded a 5.69 percent decline in 2018 as compared to a year earlier.

