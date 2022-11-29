Unloading, loading of 142 million tons of goods in Iran ports

During the said period (Mar. 21-Nov.21), 34,543,036 tons of non-oil goods and 18,505,139 tons of oil products were unloaded in the Iranian ports, showing a 14 percent increase as compared to a similar period last year.

And also, 51,878,449 tons of oil products and 37,842,359 tons of non-oil goods were loaded in the Iranian ports, showing a 7 percent increase as compared to a similar period last year.

According to the report, during the same period, 1,664,494 TEU (Twenty-foot equivalent unit) of loading and unloading operations have been carried out which shows a 12 percent increase as compared to a similar period last year.

