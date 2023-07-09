Export from Iran's Qeshm rises %63 in 3 months

Mokhtar Garshasbi said on Sunday that $76.9 million were exported through the customs of Qeshm Island which shows a %63 growth as compared to the corresponding period of the year before.

Also, in the same period, more than $25 million in re-exports were carried out in Qeshm Free Zone, which indicates a 159 percent YOY increase.

He said that the trade balance of the region since the beginning of this year is $45 million.

He added that the products are mainly exported to the United Arab Emirates, Somalia, Qatar, and Kuwait.

Qeshm Island with a 150,000 population is located in the south of Hormozgan province and the Persian Gulf.

AMK/IRIB3908139