Jul 9, 2023, 11:59 PM

Export from Iran's Qeshm rises %63 in 3 months

TEHRAN, Jul. 09 (MNA) – Customs Director of Qeshm Free Zone Organization has said that the export of goods produced by the companies of this region experienced a 63 percent hike in the first three months of the Iranian calendar (March 21-- June 21).

Mokhtar Garshasbi said on Sunday that $76.9 million were exported through the customs of Qeshm Island which shows a %63 growth as compared to the corresponding period of the year before.

Also, in the same period, more than $25 million in re-exports were carried out in Qeshm Free Zone, which indicates a 159 percent YOY increase.

He said that the trade balance of the region since the beginning of this year is $45 million.

He added that the products are mainly exported to the United Arab Emirates, Somalia, Qatar, and Kuwait.

Qeshm Island with a 150,000 population is located in the south of Hormozgan province and the Persian Gulf.

