Iran repairs oil supertanker for first time in country

With the successful docking operation of 320,000-ton huge supertanker (DORE), as long as 333m, in Bandar Abbas Shipbuilding Complex (Iran Shipbuilding & Offshore Industries Complex (ISOICO), this is for the first time that repair and maintenance services of giant ships is assigned to the domestic repair yards and the most experienced Iranian experts.

Earlier, repair and maintenance services of supertanker with huge dimension was delegated to the foreign repair and maintenance yards due to the technical and technological restrictions in the country.

Technical Adviser to the CEO of National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) Ali Mansourzadeh made the remarks on Tue. and said, “with the successful docking operation of this vessel, the long-awaited desire of maritime transport industry of the country was realized.”

He seized this opportunity to congratulate this great success to the experts and engineers of Iranian shipping industry and added, “after fulfilling various repair and maintenance operation, suitable ways were paved for the construction of such huge oil tankers in domestic shipbuilding industrial complexes, so that Islamic Republic of Iran could be turned into one of the powerful and able countries in this field.”

MA/IRN83368602