During the said period, 4,227,286 tons of goods were unloaded and loaded in the ports, according to Qeshm Ports and Maritime Organization’s Director.

Ali Ashtari went on to say that during the same period last year, 3,156,245 tons of goods were unloaded and loaded in the ports of Qeshm Island.

Qeshm Island with 150,000 population is located in the south of Hormozgan province and in the Persian Gulf.

