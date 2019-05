Spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Sibghatullah Ahmadi posted on his Twitter account on Monday that Afghan Foreign Minister Salah Rabbani met with the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia of the US Department of State, Ms. Alice Wells.

Ahmadi wrote in a post that the US diplomat had informed the Afghan foreign minister of the continued waiver with respect to the [Iranian] Chabahar Port vis-a-vis US sanctions on Iran.

