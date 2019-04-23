  1. Economy
23 April 2019 - 18:48

Iran's mineral exports hit $9.22b last year

TEHRAN, Apr. 23 (MNA) – Iran exported over 57.707 million tons of mineral products worth over $9.22 billion during the past fiscal year (ended on March 20).

According to the data released by the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), the figure shows a 5% decline in terms of volume in comparison with a year before (March 2017-2018).

The exports of steel products accounted for the lion’s share of last year’s mineral exports; Iranian mills exported some 8.9 million tons of steel products worth $4.11 during last Iranian year, which showed 17% and 3% growth in terms of value and volume year on year.

Copper and downstream products were the second most exported items, with a value of $917 million. The figure indicates a 13$ jump compared with that of the previous year.

Last year, over 3.643 million tons of minerals worth $3.575 billion were imported, showing year-on-year fall of 41% and 34% in terms of tonnage and value, respectively.

