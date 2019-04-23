North Khorasan annual exports exceed 433k tons

Director General of North Khorasan Industries, Mining and Trade Organization, Reza Firouzeh, made the announcement, saying that the figures respectively indicate an 18.6% and 10% drop in terms of volume and value year on year.

According to the official, plans were on the agenda to export some $160 million worth of goods from the northern province in the past calendar year, however, only 86% of the envisaged figure was realized.

Petrochemicals (urea, melamine, and ammonia), steel products, plastics, cement, food, agricultural products, electrode, and construction materials were among the goods exported from North Khorasan during the period.

Khorasan exporters have been securing their footprints in many countries in the region and further afield; Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey, India, the UAE, Russia, Bulgaria, Malaysia, Uzbekistan, Iraq, Italy, the US, Denmark, Spain, Myanmar, Australia, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Pakistan, Russia, Germany, Georgia, Belgium and Kazakhstan are among their export destinations.

