Iranian ties significant for Pakistan: Imran Khan

In his meeting with Mehdi Honardoost in Islamabad, the Pak Prime Minister hailed Iranian President’s invitation for his upcoming trip to Tehran and underlined his country’s tendency for developing ties with Iran due to the joint interests.

Imran Khan will visit Iran on Sunday (April 21) to hold separate meetings and talks with senior Iranian officials.

During his stay in Tehran, Khan will hold formal meetings with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and other senior officials.

He will also meet with the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The purpose of the Pakistani premier’s visit is to fortify Pakistan-Iran relations and call for unity between the two countries, sources said.

