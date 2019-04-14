Pakistan PM to visit Iran on April 21

During his stay in Tehran, Khan will hold formal meetings with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and other senior officials.

He will also meet with the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The purpose of the Pakistani premier’s visit is to fortify Pakistan-Iran relations and call for unity between the two countries, sources said.

Reportedly, the visit has been due since Imran took over as prime minister in August last year, however, apparent tensions triggered by border incidents and a militant attack targeting the Iranian Revolutionary Guards in February prevented the two sides from finalizing the visit.

