Pakistan dispatches humanitarian assistance to flood-hit Iran

On the directives of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, National Disaster Management Authority of Pakistan(NDMA) has dispatched a load of over 32 tons humanitarian assistance to flood-hit Iran. The Consignment comprising of two shipments contains 500 tents, 2500 blankets and emergency medical kits. The first shipment has already been dispatched to southwestern city of Ahvaz on Wednesday morning, and more aid packages are reported to continue in the upcoming days.

Exceptional rainfalls since March 19 have flooded some 1,900 cities and villages across Iran, claiming over 70 lives and causing hundreds of millions of dollars of damage to Iranian water and agriculture infrastructures. Floods have affected several provinces in the north and west of the country including, Golestan, Mazandaran, Lorestan, and Khuzestan.

ZZ/PR