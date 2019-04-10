Pakistani PM to visit Iran this month: report

“The visit is expected to take place this month as dates are being worked out,” a senior Foreign Office official told The Express Tribune on Tuesday.

The Pakistani news outlet reports that the visit has been due since Imran took over as prime minister in August last year, however, apparent tensions triggered by border incidents and a militant attack targeting the Iranian Revolutionary Guards in February prevented the two sides from finalizing the visit.

During his stay in Tehran, Imran Khan will hold formal meetings with the Iranian president and also meet the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei.

MNA/PR