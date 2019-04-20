  1. Politics
20 April 2019 - 15:03

Pakistan PM to visit Iran on Sunday

TEHRAN, Apr. 20 (MNA) – Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave Islamabad to Tehran for a two-day visit on Sunday to hold separate meetings and talks with senior Iranian officials.

The purpose of the Pakistani premier’s visit to Tehran is to fortify Pakistan-Iran relations and call for unity between the two countries.

This is the first visit of Imran Khan to Iran after his tenure as prime minister.

Imran Khan travels to Tehran on the invitation of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

In his two-day visit, Khan will hold formal meetings with Iranian Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani and other senior officials.

He will also has meetings with some members of the Iranian-Pakistani business community.

Imran Khan is accompanied by finance, human rights, maritime affairs and inter Provincial coordination ministers in his visit to Iran.

