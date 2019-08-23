Pakistan eyes increasing energy coop. with Iran

He made the remarks on Fri. in his meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost and added, “Pakistan is after increasing its relation with Iran in the energy sector.”

Pakistani power minister then called for strengthening friendly ties between Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan.

For his part, Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost emphasized the need for ameliorating ties between Iran and Pakistan.

He stressed, “the two countries of Iran and Pakistan enjoy high potentials for cooperating with each other in the field of energy and this issue can be beneficial to both countries.”

MA/FNA13980601000437