Pakistan calls for regional coop. with Iran

The minister was talking to the outgoing Ambassador of Iran, Mehdi Honardoost, who paid a farewell visit on him at the foreign ministry in Islamabad.

The Pakistani FM appreciated the services rendered by the Iranian Ambassador in promoting bilateral relations and cooperation.

He thanked Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei for supporting peace in the South Asian region.

Ambassador Honardoost during the meeting also admired Pakistan's role in establishing peace in the region and strengthening relations between the two countries.

He briefed the foreign minister about his efforts to strengthen ties between Iran and Pakistan during his four-year tenure in Islamabad.

He said Iran and Pakistan enjoy strong brotherly historic ties and both countries should explore their maximum potential for enhanced ties.

On November 19 and in a meeting with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani underlined the significance of deepening bilateral relations between Iran and Pakistan, calling for all-out efforts to widen the range of cooperation between the two neighbors.

"Close relations between the Iranian and Pakistani nations is a valuable asset that can be used to further develop relations in different fields of mutual interest,” Rouhani said.

The Chief of Army Staff of the Pakistan Army, for his part, said, “No country can undermine the good relations between Pakistan and Iran.”

“Pakistan will use all potentials and different methods to further deepen the trade and economic cooperation, and is ready to promote its current cooperation,” he said.

