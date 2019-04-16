Pakistan determined to establish strong ties with Iran: MP

The upcoming visit of Pakistani Prime Minister Imam Khan to the Islamic Republic of Iran would bolster the new era of amicable cooperation between the two countries, she told IRNA.

Shauzab reiterated that the official visit of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to Iran is a giant step towards thwarting conspiracies waged against the two countries, booming economic situation and balancing mutual regional policies.

She went on to say that Pakistan is a peace-loving country and has always sought to establish good and intimate relations with all of its neighboring countries, especially with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The two countries share long borders with each other, she said, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran has a special status in Pakistan’s foreign policy.

“We need to establish strong relations with Iran for our economic survival and economic prosperity,” she reiterated.

Not only the upcoming visit of Imran Khan to Iran will help boost bilateral trade and economic cooperation, but also it will bring about a sea change in boosting religious tourism level between the two counties, the Pakistani official noted.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Iran on Sunday, April 21, to hold separate meetings and talks with senior Iranian officials.

