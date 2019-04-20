  1. Politics
20 April 2019 - 16:11

Iran, Pakistan FMs hold phone call ahead of Imran Khan’s visit to Tehran

Iran, Pakistan FMs hold phone call ahead of Imran Khan’s visit to Tehran

TEHRAN, Apr. 20 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi held a phone conversation Sat. to discuss bilateral issues.

A day ahead of the arrival of Pakistani prime minister in Tehran, the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi held a phone call on Saturday to discuss bilateral relations, including  Imran Khan’s trip.

The two top diplomats also discussed the cooperation between the two countries in various areas, in particular the fight against terrorism.

Furthermore, the top Iranian diplomat condemned the recent terrorist attack against Pakistani military and security forces, expressing his sympathy with the Pakistani government and people.

KI/ISNA98013113700

News Code 144329
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News