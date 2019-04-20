Iran, Pakistan FMs hold phone call ahead of Imran Khan’s visit to Tehran

A day ahead of the arrival of Pakistani prime minister in Tehran, the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi held a phone call on Saturday to discuss bilateral relations, including Imran Khan’s trip.

The two top diplomats also discussed the cooperation between the two countries in various areas, in particular the fight against terrorism.

Furthermore, the top Iranian diplomat condemned the recent terrorist attack against Pakistani military and security forces, expressing his sympathy with the Pakistani government and people.

