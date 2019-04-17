Imran Khan’s Iran visit to produce fruitful results for both sides

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the outgoing Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Tehmina Janjua attached special significance to the upcoming visit of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to Iran, saying “the visit had been on agenda since a long while ago. Given the amicable interactions between Iran and Pakistan, Imran Khan’s visit will contribute to the further expansion of bilateral cooperation.”

The Pakistani foreign secretary, who has just retired from service after serving in Ministry of Foreign Affairs for thirty-five years, deemed the relations between Tehran and Islamabad close and friendly, noting that Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif has made two official trips to Pakistan since the current Pakistani government came to power, adding that the Imran Khan’s visit will serve as an effective step toward development of cooperation between the two sides.

Discussion on regional developments is another objectives of Imran Khan’s visit to Iran, she maintained.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Iran on April 21 to hold separate meetings and talks with senior Iranian officials, including the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

This is the first time Imran Khan would visit Iran since he took over as prime minister in August last year.

