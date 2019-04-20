Families of Iranian terrorism victims pen open letter to Pakistani PM ahead of Tehran visit

A day before the arrival of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Iran for a state visit, the families of martyred Iranians from the 'Habilian Foundation' penned an open letter to the Pakistani premiere on Saturday in which they called on Pakistan not to allow terrorists to cross the shared borders located in the southwest of Pakistan and the southeast of Iran.

First of all, the martyr families in their letter offered condolences on the recent terrorist attack against Pakistani military and security forces to the people and government of Pakistan.

The Iranian families also welcomed the news that the Pakistani premier is planning to visit the holy city of Mashhad, in northeast of Iran, as the first leg of his official visit to Iran, as a step taken to develop bilateral relations.

They also pointed out that both Iran and Pakistan have fallen victim to terrorist attacks, saying that fighting terrorism could become a factor to bring the two nations closer to each other.

The letter also urged more attention to border security on the part of Pakistani authorities, saying that terrorist groups use the lack of serious border security on Pakistani side to freely cross the shared borders and carry out acts of sabotage and terror in Iran.

The families that of victims of terrorism further pointed out that despite the fact that hundreds of Iranians have lost their lives in terrorist attacks carried out by Pakistan-based extremist groups, Islamabad has not taken serious measures to confront them so far.

The families went on to note that fulfilling the objectives of Imran Khan's government in health, education and employment areas is hugely dependent on the fight against terrorism. They further wished him success in achieving those goals.

