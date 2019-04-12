Pak FM spokesman confirms Imran Khan’s visit to Iran

As he informed, the details of the trip will be shared in due course of time.

“Pakistani Foreign Minister telephoned the Foreign Minister of Iran Javad Zarif on 8th April 2019, to convey the grief of the government and people of Pakistan on the unprecedented flash floods in Iran, leading to loss of valuable lives and property. He expressed heartfelt condolences and prayed for the Maghfirah of over 70 people who have lost their lives due to this natural disaster,” Faisal said.



“FM conveyed Pakistan's solidarity with its Iranian brothers and sisters in this difficult hour and would provide support during this humanitarian crisis. As a gesture of goodwill, the Prime Minister has instructed that two C-130 plane loads of relief goods to be sent immediately to Iran (Ahwaz and Khorumabad) for meeting some of the urgent needs of the flood-affected population in Iran,” he added.

As reported earlier, Khan’s visit is expected to take place this month as dates are being worked out. The visit has been due since Imran took over as prime minister in August last year, however, apparent tensions triggered by border incidents and a militant attack targeting the Iranian Revolutionary Guards in February prevented the two sides from finalizing the visit.

During his stay in Tehran, Imran Khan will hold formal meetings with the Iranian president and also meet the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei.

