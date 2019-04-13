US move against IRGC increased unity between nation, establishment

According to the official website of Iranian Presidency 'President.ir', Mahmoud Vaezi, Chief of Staff of Iranian President, made the remarks in a meeting with some senior economic and political executive directors on Saturday, during which he said that the US intended to divide the political parties in Iran by designating the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

Vaezi said that US aimed to sow division between the Iranian nation and the Islamic Establishment, but they have failed to achieve that goal over the past forty years since the Islamic Revolution.

Ha added that the US terrorist designation of IRGC has had a reverse effect and has led the country towards more national unity.

The chief of staff described last year for the Iranian economy as a very difficult year but the country could tackle the immense foreign economic pressures through the wise leadership of the Leader of the Islamic Republic and maintaing national unity.

KI/4589735