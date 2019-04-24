Def. min. warns any unwise action by US CENTCOM will face Iran’s vigorous reaction

Brigadier General Amir Hatami made the remarks while addressing the eighth Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS) on Wednesday.

During his speech, Hatami lashed out at the ‘assertiveness’ and ‘selfishness’ of the US authorities at the White House, warning that the world needs to take actions to prevent a Hitler-like authority from emerging.

The Iranian defense minister further said that the ISIL was a product of opportunist approaches toward the issue of security, explaining that the terrorist group lost the lands it had occupied through the sacrifices that the Syrian and Iraqi armed forces, nations and governments made with the support of Iran and Russia.

He described the white supremacists and extremists who call themselves Muslims as the two sides of the same coin, saying that the US tried to preserve the ISIL terror group for two or three decades, but when it saw that its policy did not bear any results, it declared its end. Meanwhile, the defense minister reminded that as long as ‘arrogance’ and tyranny’ as well as ‘occupation’ exist, extremism and terrorism will not disappear.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hatami stressed that Iran will spare no efforts in defending its territorial integrity and maintaining its security, stressing that Iran will continue to strengthen its defensive power within the framework of its deterrence doctrine.

He added that the US inhuman dream to chock off Iran oil exports will never come true, underlining that Iran will use all legitimate tools available to confront with the US economic terrorism.

The defense minister further called on the international community to break the silence against the irresponsible behavior of the US regime towards the Iranian people, warning the current silence would have dangerous consequences not only for the West Asian region but also for the whole world.

He also reminded the US authorities that they cannot stop Iran’s IRGC as the elite forces are powerful, calling on the US troops under the command of the CENTCOM to leave the region.

He further warned that if the US forces take any unwise step, they will receive ‘very harsh response.’

At the end of this remarks, he called the Saudi regime as the main sponsor of terrorism which supports terrorists and dispatches them to any parts of the world. He also called on the Saudi authorities to have an overall revision of their policies and rejoin the Islamic world.

