Iran Islamic Rev. gave courage to small countries to stand up against US

The IRGC Deputy Coordinator Admiral Ali Fadavi made the comments in a conference held at the Central Headquarters of the Islamic Azad University (IAU) in Tehran on Monday, attended by Ali Akbar Velayati, the IAU Head of Founding Council and Board of Trustees, as well as the IAU president Mahdi Tehranchi on Monday.

Fadavi said that the US’s animosity towards the Islamic Republic of Iran has been going on for the past 40 years since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, and the ‘Great Satan’ (the United States) is still conspiring against the Iranians nation on a daily basis.

He said that despite the US pressures, Iran has made great achievements after the revolution, adding while Iran did not have the courage to stand up against the US, thanks to the Islamic Revolution, even small countries now dare to resist the ‘Great Satan.’

The IRGC deputy coordinator added that the US has constantly failed against the Islamic Republic because Islamic Republic follows the right path of almighty Allah and the Islamic faith.

