Terrorist groups trained by CIA, US army: adviser to Pak FM

“Naming the armed forces of a country is a terrorist act per se and the US has committed this big mistake,” Abbas told Fars News Agency in Islamabad.

“It is the first time in the history of the world that the armed forces of a country, like Iran, are enlisted as terrorists,” he added.

“US, who backs many terrorist groups including ISIL, does not have the right to use international rules as a tool to designate IRGC as a terrorist group,” he said.

He also added that the insecurity in Afghanistan is the result of the warmongering polices of the US in support of terrorists.

“Pakistan, China and Russia do not accept the enlistment of IRGC as a terrorist group and do not agree with Washington’s decision,” he said.

“US supports some militias and when they go out of control, it introduces them as terrorist groups,” Abbas said.

He added that by blacklisting IRGC, the US intends to put pressure on Iran. “Trump aimed to satisfy the Zionist regime and make some advances in the Golan heights,” he added.

