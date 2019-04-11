IPU condemns US decision on Golan Heights

The IPU President Gabriela Cuevas Barron said in a Presidential statement on the Golan Heights that “the IPU stands for the inadmissibility of the acquisition of territory by war. The IPU was founded 130 years ago on the values of peace and non-use of force in international relations. We are convinced that the US announcement moves the world further away from achieving a just and lasting peace in the Middle East."

“The US recognition of the Golan Heights runs counter to UN Security Council resolution 497, which, inter alia, discourages strongly any attempt by Israel to “impose its laws, jurisdiction and administration in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights” and considers such attempts as “null and void and without international legal effect”, the statement said, according to Gulf Times news website.

“On behalf of the IPU, I launch a strong appeal for all parties to the conflict in the Middle East to refrain from any unilateral action that would fan the flames of conflict. We, as parliaments or parliamentarians, should resolve to work ever more robustly to contribute to peace through genuine dialogue”, the statement added.

Furthermore, according to Qatari news website, the Governing Council of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) yesterday adopted a number of resolutions that enhance the role of parliamentarians in achieving stability and development in their countries and strengthen the ability of national parliaments to carry out their local, regional and international duties in promoting security and stability.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) said the use of political sanctions against parliamentarians legally representing their national parliaments and their people is unacceptable.

In a presidential statements adopted by the general assembly, IPU President Gabriela Cuevas Barron, said the IPU was founded on the importance of parliamentary diplomacy and dialogue. Parliamentary diplomacy is an essential part of international co-operation, helping to building bridges between countries and peoples and seeking to contribute a parliamentary perspective to global governance as well the promotion of peace.

The statement said “we believe in the value of open and unrestricted dialogue between parliamentarians from all over the world. IPU assemblies and official meetings are essential forums to resolve differences through meaningful exchange.”

The 140th Assembly of the IPU took place in Doha, Qatar, on 6-10 April 2019. An Iranian parliamentary delegation headed by Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani took part at the meeting.

KI/PR