Iranian parl. delegation in Qatar for IPU Assembly

The delegation arrived in the Qatari capital on Friday to take part at the 140th Assembly of the IPU, scheduled for 6-10 April 2019, where parliamentary delegations from 180 countries around the world are expected to attend.

The meeting will be attended by all IPU statutory bodies, including the Governing Council, Standing Committees, Committees on the Human Rights of Parliamentarians and on Middle East Questions, as well as the Forum of Women Parliamentarians and the Forum of Young MPs.

Theme of the General Debate will focus on "parliaments as platforms to enhance education for peace, security and the rule of law."

The head of the Iranian delegation, Mohammad Javad Jamali, maintained that Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani will later travel to Doha to take part and deliver a speech at the IPU General Assembly.

The 139th IPU General Assembly was held in the Swiss city of Geneva in October last year.

