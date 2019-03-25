Recognizing Golan Heights occupation, clear violation of intl. laws

Larijani described Trump’s move as against humanitarian principles, international laws and resolutions.

He also called for the international community and the Inter-parliamentary Union (IPU) to prevent another disaster from taking place in the region by taking serious measures.

He underlined the fact that White House's illogical support for the racist regime of Israel is the main reason behind outbreak of such tragic incidents like recent terrorist attacks in New Zealand.

Larijani warned about religious confrontation which is promoted with certain purposes.

