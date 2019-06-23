Pres. Rouhani, IPU president hold talks in Tehran

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani met and held talks with President of the Inter-Parliamentarian Union (IPU) Gabriela Cuevas Barron on Sunday in Tehran.

She was received at Mehrabad Airport by Seyyedeh Fatemeh Hosseini, a member of Iranian Parliament, who also serves as a member of the presiding board of Forum of Women Parliamentarians of IPU.

The IPU President met with Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Ali Larijani on Sunday morning and is to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

