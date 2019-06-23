FM Zarif, IPU pres. intl. issues, bilateral ties

Underling the significance of expanding mutual cooperation, in this meeting, the two senior officials discussed the available capacities to reinforce mutual ties as well as required measures to reduce tensions in the region.

Also on Sunday, Cuevas Barron met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani.

The IPU President was received on Saturday at Mehrabad Airport by Seyyedeh Fatemeh Hosseini, a member of Iranian Parliament, who also serves as a member of the presiding board of Forum of Women Parliamentarians of IPU.

IPU is an organization made up of national parliaments from around the world. IPU protects and builds global democracy through political dialogue and concrete action.

