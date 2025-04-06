Why Russia was excluded from Trump's sweeping tariffs?

Almost no countries were spared from President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs; even small, uninhabited islands in the Indian Ocean were included in the exhaustive list. But one country was notably missing: Russia. Independent reported.

According to the RIA Novosti news agency, the White House issued a statement on Sunday explaining why it did not impose tariffs on Russia.

According to the Russia media outlet, the statement issued by the White House explained that Russia was not included in the list of customs duties recently imposed by the United States due to ongoing negotiations between the two parties (Washington and Moscow).

The US president slapped much steeper tariff rates on many countries, including 34% on China, 20% on the European Union, 46% on Vietnam and 32% on Taiwan.

