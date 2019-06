The Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Ali Larijani met President of the Inter-Parliamentarian Union (IPU) Gabriela Cuevas Barron on Sunday morning in Tehran.

She was landed in Tehran on Saturday and was received at Mehrabad Airport by Seyyedeh Fatemeh Hosseini, a member of Iranian Parliament, who also serves as a member of the presiding board of Forum of Women Parliamentarians of IPU.

ZZ/FNA13980402000378