IPU vows to help delivery of rescue aid to flood victims, despite US measures

Ali Larijani made the remarks upon arrival in Tehran late Monday, after a three-day trip to Doha’s Qatar to attend the 140th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

Referring to the regrettable stance of the US toward the recent floods in Iran and its move to block the delivery of international humanitarian aid to the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Larijani said the IPU participants expressed deep concerns over such restrictive moves, vowing to help Iran in receiving humanitarian aids to the flood-stricken people.

Exceptionally heavy rains since March 19 have flooded some 1,900 cities and villages across Iran, claiming over 70 lives and causing hundreds of millions of dollars of damage to Iranian agriculture.

Meanwhile, foreign citizens and Iranian nationals living abroad cannot direct money to flood-stricken people through Iranian Red Crescent because the illegal US sanctions have impeded the organization from receiving any funds.

MNA/4585394