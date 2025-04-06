Iran embassy condemns Netanyahu’s visit to Hungary

The embassy stressed that Netanyahu’s regime is a threat to world peace and that he should be imprisoned for committing all kinds of atrocities in the besieged strip. The embassy made the remarks in a statement on X on Sunday after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban welcomed Netanyahu in Budapest, according to Press TV.

“Netanyahu, the world's most infamous war criminal and child killer who is wanted by ICC for committing the most atrocious crimes of international concern and who is leading an apartheid colonial entity that seeks 'colonial erasure' of the native residents of Palestine, has named Iran a threat to peace! What a travesty!” it said.

The Iranian embassy also noted that Netanyahu and his “criminal” cabinet members “are truly dangerous not only for global peace but more importantly for the humanity and the shared human values.”

It further emphasized that “Netanyahu must be behind bars,” adding that “he has committed all sorts of atrocities any sadistic psychopath can possibly imagine.”

Netanyahu touched down in Budapest on Wednesday evening for a four-day trip at the invitation of the far-right Hungarian leader.

Orban invited his Israeli counterpart despite Netanyahu being formally charged with the use of starvation as a method of warfare and committing crimes against humanity, including extermination, during the genocidal war in Gaza.

The ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former war minister, Yoav Gallant, on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity on November 21, 2024.

MNA