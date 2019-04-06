IPU Assembly, good chance to discuss US hostility toward Iran

He made the remarks before departing for Qatari capital Doha to take part at the 140th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), scheduled for 6-10 April 2019, where parliamentary delegations from 180 countries around the world are expected to attend.

“The IPU Assembly is a highly significant opportunity to exchange views on all-out international as well as bilateral cooperation,” he said.

We supported the proposal for Qatar to host this year’s IPU Assembly, as Qatar is our neighbor and a friend, Larijani added.

According to him, the Assembly will discuss important topics such as the current international situation, terrorism, drug trafficking, human rights issues, development of countries, and the role of parliaments in this regard.

Larijani also stressed that the Assembly would be a good opportunity to discuss the Americans’ hostile measures against Iran.

“It’s our people toward whom Americans are antagonistic , because it was the people who were affected by the flood … the US blocked the Red Cross humanitarian aid from reaching our Red Crescent Society,” he noted.

“In this situation, given the US’ enmity and its economic sanctions, it is important for Iran to hold talks with heads of parliaments of all countries, and I will attend meetings with them on the sidelines of the Assembly, and discuss economic cooperation and investment in Iran,” Larijani added.

