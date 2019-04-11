Iran parliament speaker to attend inter-parliamentary conf. in Iraq

An Iraqi source with the knowledge of the matter told Iranian IRNA news agency that high-ranking parliamentary delegations from countries neighboring Iraq, including an Iranian delegation headed by Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani will be invited to attend an inter-parliamentary conference, which is scheduled to be held in Iraqi capital Baghdad on April 20.

The source said that this will be the first edition of such a meeting, describing it as a political and security achievement for his country.

Accordingly, the office of Iraqi parliament speaker in coordination with Foreign Relations Committee of the parliament and the Financial Committee are making the necessary preparations for the upcoming inter-parliamentary conference.

